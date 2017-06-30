Where to parade, party, see fireworks and find more festivities for July Fourth

As America prepares to celebrate the 241st anniversary of its declaration of independence from British rule, several local venues are set to host Fourth of July festivities to mark the occasion.

Here’s a rundown of public Independence Day events Tuesday:

COSTA MESA

The OC Fair & Event Center will be the site of two celebrations.

One is a free city-sponsored festival from 4 to 9:30 p.m. featuring live music, food and drinks for sale, inflatables, contests and a pyrotechnics show without the booms of typical fireworks.

Two bands will perform — the Mai Tais from 4 to 6 p.m. and Dead End Road from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The pyro will start at 9.

Guests can park for free at the fairgrounds, 88 Fair Drive, until 5 p.m.; afterward, parking will cost $8. Visitors also can visit the fairgrounds’ Heroes Hall veterans museum from 3 to 5 p.m.

City Councilman John Stephens raised pledges and donations to cover the bash’s estimated $50,000 cost. Sponsors include the Los Angeles Chargers NFL team, which has moved its headquarters, practice facility and summer training camp to Costa Mesa, and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which supported the idea of using fireworks without loud explosions that can frighten pets living nearby.

Stephens pitched the idea for the party in April in response to complaints and concerns about the use of illegal fireworks in Costa Mesa. He believes the new event, with a centralized pyrotechnic display, will promote public safety.

Also on tap for the Fair & Event Center on Tuesday is the Pacific Symphony’s “Symphonic Springsteen” concert from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Pacific Amphitheatre.

The musical tribute will feature the orchestra re-creating rock star Bruce Springsteen’s hits, including “Born in the USA,” “My Hometown” and “Hungry Heart.”

The show also will include patriotic favorites in a salute to U.S. armed forces and a fireworks finale — this one with booms.

General admission is $25 to $99. The concert is part of the symphony’s SummerFest 2017 series. For more information, visit pacificsymphony.org/summerfest.

NEWPORT BEACH

Fourth of July revelers can choose from among several parades and an Upper Newport Bay festival.

The 4th of July is for Families Newport Peninsula Bike Parade will begin at 9 a.m. at 36th Street and Balboa Boulevard, followed by a community celebration including carnival games, giant slides, bounce houses, arts and crafts and food from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Channel Place Park at Channel Place and 44th Street in West Newport. For more information, call the city Recreation and Senior Services Department at (949) 644-3151.

The 45th annual Mariners Park Independence Day Parade will step out at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Commodore and Mariners Drive. A festival with food, games and other activities will follow from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the park, 1300 Irvine Ave. For more information, visit marinersfoundation.com.

The annual Old Glory Boat Parade, sponsored by the American Legion Yacht Club and American Legion Post 291, will go from 1 to 3:30 p.m. with boats festooned in red, white and blue sailing through Newport Harbor, starting off Collins Island. Participants will compete for awards such as Best Decorated, Outstanding Music, Finest Costumes and Most Creative.

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort will present Independence Day on the Back Bay with live music, food trucks and fireworks.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. for guests to visit an inflatable water park and rent kayaks, boats, stand-up paddleboards and surrey bikes.

Entertainment is scheduled for 3 to 9 p.m., including Southern Rocket, a Southern and classic rock cover band; the Petty Breakers, a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band; and Hollywood U2, a U2 tribute band.

Fireworks will start at 9.

Admission is $50 per vehicle. A beer and wine garden pass is $40 per person, and Newport Dunes’ Back Bay Bistro will host a buffet with seatings at 4:30 and 7 p.m. for $45 for adults and $22.50 for children 10 and younger.

Newport Dunes is at 1131 Back Bay Drive. For more information, call (949) 729-3863 or visit newportdunes.com.

HUNTINGTON BEACH

The city will get the party started early with the Surf City Run 5K at Worthy Park, 1900 Main St.

A 5K run/walk for Huntington Beach residents will begin at 7 a.m., with an open race starting at 8 a.m. There also will a 5K stroller run and kids’ mile and half-mile runs. Registration is $40 for adults and $20 for the kids’ runs. For more information, visit surfcityrun.com.

At 10 a.m., the city’s traditional Fourth of July Parade will head up Main Street from Pacific Coast Highway to Gothard Street.

The 113th event, billed as the largest Independence Day parade west of the Mississippi, will include bands, floats, local dignitaries, equestrian groups, community groups and celebrities, including radio show host Tim Conway Jr., the grand marshal.

After the parade, entertainment will continue at the Huntington Beach Pier until 9 p.m., when the annual fireworks show begins.

Street viewing for the parade is free; bleacher seats are available for purchase.

Guests also can buy VIP tickets to watch the fireworks on the pier.

For seats and more information, call (714) 536-5486.

Tuesday’s events will culminate three days of live music at Pier Plaza that starts Sunday. The schedule is at hb4thofjuly.org/festival.html.

LAGUNA BEACH

The city fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. from Monument Point at Heisler Park, 375 Cliff Drive.

Beginning at about noon, the area of Heisler Park between the rock bench at Myrtle Street and the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street will be closed to the public for fireworks preparation. The Monument Point area will be closed all day.