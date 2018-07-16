DUI suspect arrested after fatal crash in Laguna Beach

A 27-year-old man is dead and another man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in Laguna Beach on Saturday night, police said.
Laguna Beach police responded to the crash involving a car and a pickup on Coast Highway near Aliso Beach Park at 8:55 p.m. It isn’t clear how the crash occurred.
Francisco Rojas of Murrieta was taken to Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach, where he died of his injuries at 9:27 p.m., according to the Orange County coroner’s office.
Marshall Eichenauer, 57, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.