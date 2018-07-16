DAILY PILOT

DUI suspect arrested after fatal crash in Laguna Beach

Jul 16, 2018 | 10:50 AM
A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday night on Coast Highway near Aliso Beach Park in Laguna Beach, police said. (Daily Pilot)

A 27-year-old man is dead and another man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in Laguna Beach on Saturday night, police said.

Laguna Beach police responded to the crash involving a car and a pickup on Coast Highway near Aliso Beach Park at 8:55 p.m. It isn’t clear how the crash occurred.

Francisco Rojas of Murrieta was taken to Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach, where he died of his injuries at 9:27 p.m., according to the Orange County coroner’s office.

Marshall Eichenauer, 57, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

