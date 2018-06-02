Brush fire prompts evacuations in Laguna Beach

A wind-driven brush fire has forced the evacuation of residents from the Top of the World and Old Top of the World neighborhoods in Laguna Beach, according to officials.
The so-called Aliso fire is burning heavy brush below the Top of the World area and behind Soka University, the Orange County Fire Authority stated on Twitter.
The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m., and at least 75 acres have burned, officials said.
There was no estimate of how many residents are affected by the evacuations. A reception center for evacuees was established at the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center at 380 Third St., according to police.
More than 275 firefighters are on the scene, as well as four helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft. Multiple fire engines are in place to defend structures, according to Fire Authority tweets.
No injuries have been reported.
Daily Pilot staff writer Hannah Fry contributed to this report.
4:30 p.m.: This article was updated with additional details.
This article was originally published at 3:20 p.m.