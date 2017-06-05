Rosenthal, Crabb prevail in Laguna Open

A pair of Redondo Beach residents claimed victory Sunday in the 63rd annual Men’s Laguna Open at Main Beach.

Sean Rosenthal and Trevor Crabb, coming off a second-place finish in the Austin Open in May, defeated Ed Ratledge, a Huntington Beach resident, and Eric Zaun in the afternoon final.

Rosenthal, Federation Internationale de Volleyball’s 2012 Outstanding Player of the Year and a two-time Olympian, played in the Laguna Open for the first time, while Crabb had placed second and third in prior events, according to tournament Director Kirk Morgan.

Drew A. Kelley Chase Frishman, right, prepares for a kill against Ed Ratledge during one semifinal of the 63rd annual Men's Laguna Open. Chase Frishman, right, prepares for a kill against Ed Ratledge during one semifinal of the 63rd annual Men's Laguna Open. (Drew A. Kelley)

The duo prevailed over Miles Evans and Marty Lorenz in one semifinal while Ratledge and Zaun defeated 2016 Laguna Open champions Chase Frishman and Mike Brunsting in the other semifinal.

Thirty-two teams started competition Saturday in the California Beach Volleyball Assn. double-elimination tournament.

