Anne Belyea to lead Laguna Food Pantry

The Laguna Food Pantry has a new executive director.

The nonprofit announced that Anne Belyea filled the void left by Justin Myers, who wanted to dedicate more time to his catering business, according to a news release.

Belyea, who has lived in Laguna for more than 25 years, was on the pantry’s board, but vacated that position to fulfill her new role overseeing the organization’s development and communications, the release said. Her first day was Aug. 15.

“I’m delighted,” Belyea said when asked about her new position. “We serve a great need within the community and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The Louisiana native was a senior administrative analyst for the city of Laguna Beach from 2008 to 2015 and previously worked as the executive director of a privately-funded nonprofit transportation agency, the release said.

Belyea earned a master’s in business administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

“Anne is a longtime supporter of the pantry and knows our organization well, so we jumped at the chance to recruit her for this leadership position,” Korey Jorgensen, pantry board chairman, said in the release.

The pantry provides free, nutritious groceries to more than 300 low-income families, half of which have babies and children, every weekday, the release said.

The pantry, located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

New volunteers are welcome. For more information, call (949) 497-7121 or visit lagunafoodpantry.org.

