School board approves new Laguna Beach High principal

Laguna Beach High School has its new principal.

The Laguna Beach Unified School District board on Tuesday approved hiring Jason Allemann, Dana Hills High School’s current principal.

Allemann begins his new role July 1, and will take over for Chris Herzfeld, Laguna Beach High’s current principal. Earlier this year Herzfeld announced he would step down because he wants to teach in Laguna Beach Unified.

Allemann worked at Dana Hills for six years and was principal at Katella High in Anaheim for four years, the Dana Point Times reported in 2011.

He also has served as an assistant principal and counselor in the Anaheim Union High School District, according to a Laguna Beach Unified news release.

“I am honored and excited to work at such an innovative school and district that has an amazing network of support from the greater school community,” Allemann said in the release.

Laguna Beach Unified considered Allemann a good match based on student, parent and staff surveys and meeting feedback, according to the release.

“Dr. Allemann has demonstrated leadership in uniting students, parents, and the community for continued success in academics and the growth of a positive school family, and we are excited for him to bring those skills to Laguna Beach,” Laguna Beach Supt. Jason Viloria said in the release.

Under Allemann’s leadership, Dana Hills High expanded career technical education opportunities for students and has experience working with students with diverse needs, including English-language learners, according to the release.

Allemann earned a bachelor’s in psychology from San Diego State University a master’s in social work from California State University Long Beach and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Southern California.

Allemann’s annual salary will be $176,334, according to a district staff report.

