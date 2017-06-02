City suggests planners deny CVS' application

Laguna Beach staff members are recommending the Planning Commission deny a national retail pharmacy’s application to amend a conditional use permit and move into a space at 239 Broadway St.

Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is looking to open its second store in Laguna Beach, in a spot currently occupied by Laguna Drug.

According to a staff report, the city claims that CVS would not satisfy unmet need of residents and visitors, nor would offer distinctive merchandise that avoids a “standardized product offering associated with formula-based businesses.”

Proposed products such as cleaning and household repair, snacks and alcohol, seasonal bins, greeting cards, and health and beauty products are comparable to product offerings at other businesses in town such as Coast Hardware, Whole Foods Market and Bushard’s Pharmacy, the report said.

In a May 23 letter to the city, Pacific Planning Group, Inc., the firm representing CVS, said the store would differ in “significant ways" from a formula-based business.

Merchandise will cater to unmet needs, the letter said.

The product line would include office and school supplies, milk, eggs, socks and underwear, items residents typically drive outside city limits or to the South Laguna CVS to purchase, the letter explained.

CVS said it will maintain the exterior design of the store, which includes mosaic art, while interior fixtures such as wood headers, light fixtures and exposed brick would remain.

Laguna Drug does not sell alcohol, but CVS would want to sell beer, wine and distilled spirits for consumption off the premises, a change that concerns Laguna Beach police, who said the area has a “high” number of problems with public intoxication and drinking in public, according to the staff report.

Laguna Drug opened in 2004, but has struggled to make a profit, Quality Drug Holdings Corp. chief financial officer Michael Henn told the Daily Pilot last month.

Quality Drug operates two other retail pharmacies in addition to Laguna Drug — Via Lido Drugs and Coast Hills Pharmacy, which are both in Newport Beach.

Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall at 505 Forest Ave.

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce