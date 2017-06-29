Laguna Beach Unified trustees approve new facilities director

Laguna Beach Unified School District trustees on Tuesday approved the hiring of a new facilities director to oversee planning, construction and maintenance.

Ryan Zajda, Irvine Unified School District’s construction director, will begin his new role in Laguna on July 17, according to a news release.

Zajda, who oversaw $300 million in construction contracts since 2013 while at Irvine Unified, fills the void left by Jeff Dixon, who was promoted to Laguna Beach Unified’s assistant superintendent of business services in April.

Zajda’s diverse background and experience, which includes engineering, general contracting, and public school planning and maintenance, made him the top choice for the position, the release said.

“We are very fortunate to have such a highly-qualified candidate like Ryan join our team here at LBUSD,” DIxon said in the release.

Zajda earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from USC.

“I am enthusiastic for the opportunity to work at such an outstanding school district, and I am committed to continued excellence in the development and maintenance of safe, effective school learning environments,” Zajda said in the release.

