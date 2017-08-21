Winners crowned at World Championships of Skimboarding

Laguna Beach residents swept the Pro Men and Pro Women division titles Sunday in the World Championships of Skimboarding, known as the VIC, at Aliso Beach Park in Laguna Beach.

Blair Conklin earned victory in the Pro Men division, the second time he has placed first in the division, and Jordan Sitea claimed the Pro Women division title, according to results provided by Jakob Hexberg, Victoria Skimboards employee and team rider.

Belmar, N.J., resident Amanda Fierro placed first in the Women Amateur division.

Don Leach / Daily Pilot Ethan Vinograd of Laguna Beach claimed the 18-21 division title at the World Championships of Skimboarding Sunday at Aliso Beach Park. Ethan Vinograd of Laguna Beach claimed the 18-21 division title at the World Championships of Skimboarding Sunday at Aliso Beach Park. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

First-place finishers in each age division are listed as follows: 8-and-under — Brock Thompson, Orange Beach, Ala.; 9-11 — Nelson Thompson, Orange Beach, Ala.; 12-14 — Zack Henderson, Laguna Beach; 15-17 —Timmy Vitella, Dewey Beach, Del.; 18-21 — Ethan Vinograd, Laguna Beach; 22-24 — Shane Webster, Santa Clara; 25-29 — Simon Avedissian, Newport Beach; 30-39 — Bryan Russick, San Clemente; 40-and-up — Paul Wade, Laguna Beach.

Most of the waves Sunday averaged 2 to 3 feet, with occasional sets to 4 feet, Hexberg added.

