City recognizes Laguna Beach Water Polo Club girls' teams that won gold at Junior Olympics

The city of Laguna Beach celebrated three championship youth water polo teams on Tuesday at the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center.

Mayor Toni Iseman and others gathered to honor Laguna Beach Water Polo Club’s 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under girls’ teams that took first place in their respective divisions in July’s USA Water Polo Junior Olympics in Irvine.

The 12U girls went undefeated, defeating Riverside 5-3 in the championship game, while the 14U girls topped Commerce 10-9 in the title game for the first Junior Olympics title for this group of girls. The 10U girls defeated Huntington Beach 5-3 for the championship in that division.

Charlotte Riches earned tournament most valuable player honors for the 12U girls, while Nicole Struss claimed MVP for the 14U girls.

Sophia Umeda earned MVP honors for the 10U girls, club administrator Chad Beeler wrote in an email.

