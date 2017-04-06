Fountain Valley acupuncturist accused of sexual battery on patients

A Fountain Valley acupuncturist is facing multiple felony charges after authorities alleged he sexually abused female patients over a two-year period.

The Orange County district attorney’s office charged Henry David Lee, 70, of Laguna Woods with five felony counts of sexual battery involving an unconscious person and four felony counts of sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation of professional purpose, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Authorities alleged he fondled and digitally penetrated the women while they were being treated at Lee’s Fountain Valley acupuncture business at 8878 Warner Ave. The alleged incidents occurred between 2014 and 2016, authorities said.

Fountain Valley police detectives arrested Lee on Wednesday. He was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $250,000, according to jail records.

Authorities asked that anyone with information about the case or who may have been a victim contact Det. Gloria Scott at (714) 593-4480 or gloria.scott@fountainvalley.org.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN