Judge tentatively rules resident who sued 2 Newport council members must pay $15,725 for their attorney fees

Two Newport Beach City Council members would have prevailed over a resident who sued them and the city over allegations that the pair committed campaign finance violations, even had she not dropped her case, an Orange County Superior Court judge ruled this week.
In fact, Judge James Crandall tentatively ruled Wednesday that plaintiff Martha Peyton is on the hook for $15,725 to cover attorney fees for Councilman Scott Peotter and Mayor Marshall “Duffy” Duffield.
Peyton also must pay about $1,000 in court costs, Crandall said.
Crandall said he would have granted an anti-SLAPP motion that Peotter and Duffield filed against Peyton had she not dismissed her lawsuit in July, a few days after he separately ruled that the city was not shirking any duty to investigate the allegations. A SLAPP suit, or strategic lawsuit against public participation, is defined as one intended to censor, intimidate and silence critics by burdening them with legal costs until they abandon their opposition. California has a law against such suits on the grounds that they may impede freedom of speech.
Case law allows courts to award attorney fees even if a party voluntarily drops a lawsuit after an anti-SLAPP motion is filed.
Crandall appeared convinced by the council members’ argument that Peyton was suing over their right to hold office and that she could not show probability that she would win her case.
Peyton’s complaint claimed Peotter broke several state and local campaign finance rules by accepting non-cash donations from Duffield and others that either pushed the donors over the contribution limit or were misreported — if they were reported at all. She asked that the court appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the claims because, she alleged, City Attorney Aaron Harp did not act because he was beholden to the City Council majority that ensures his continued employment. Peotter and Duffield are considered part of that majority.
Peyton filed a similar campaign finance complaint with the California Fair Political Practices Commission. That case remains an open investigation.