Judge tentatively rules resident who sued 2 Newport council members must pay $15,725 for their attorney fees

Crandall said he would have granted an anti-SLAPP motion that Peotter and Duffield filed against Peyton had she not dismissed her lawsuit in July, a few days after he separately ruled that the city was not shirking any duty to investigate the allegations. A SLAPP suit, or strategic lawsuit against public participation, is defined as one intended to censor, intimidate and silence critics by burdening them with legal costs until they abandon their opposition. California has a law against such suits on the grounds that they may impede freedom of speech.