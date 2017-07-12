Newport’s part-time lifeguards getting pay raises

Seasonal part-time lifeguards in Newport Beach will receive a pay bump after the City Council approved a new contract Tuesday.

Top-tier guards — Lifeguards II and III, those with more experience — will get 5% raises this year, bringing their hourly pay to $20.59 to $23.84.

Pay for the Lifeguard I position will continue at $17.79 to $20.59 per hour this year, but all guards will be due a 2% raise in 2018 and 1% in 2019 and 2020.

Changes also include an EMT recertification reimbursement of up to $200 per year and a reduction in special assignment pay from 7.5% to 5% for guards who also take on duties as Junior Lifeguard group leaders, dispatchers or boat operators.

The adjustments add about $41,000 to this fiscal year’s budget, bringing the total budgeted amount for seasonal guards this year to about $1.8 million.

The city employs about 180 part-time ocean lifeguards, generally between the end of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District year and Labor Day weekend.

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD