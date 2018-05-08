It’s Like Totally ’80s at Huntington Beach music festival Saturday

The calendar might say it's 2018, but don't let that fool you.
On Saturday at Huntington State Beach, it'll be nothing but the 1980s at the third annual Like Totally Festival.
Some big musical names of that decade will be on hand for a dance down memory lane. The lineup includes the Human League, the Alarm, Dramarama, Martha Davis & the Motels, Naked Eyes, Gene Loves Jezebel, Tiffany, the Untouchables and an All-Star Jam featuring the Reflexx, Slim Jim Phantom of the Stray Cats, Tim Polecat of the Polecats, Clive Farrington of When in Rome and more.
The event, hosted by famed Los Angeles DJ Richard Blade, also will offer vendors, food trucks, an '80s-themed costume contest and celebrity impersonators.
Festivities begin at 11 a.m. and are scheduled to go on until 9 p.m. at 21899 Pacific Coast Hwy.
General admission is $45. For tickets and more information, visit liketotallyfestival.com.