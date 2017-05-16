2017 Les Miller awards ceremony for Costa Mesa high schools and colleges

The top students and student athletes from Costa Mesa high schools and colleges will be honored during the 2017 Les Miller Outstanding Student Awards ceremony organized by the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce. The students, nominated by their teachers and principals for outstanding academics, community service or athletics, will be recognized at the 38th annual Les Miller awards dinner Wednesday at the Turnip Rose in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa High School Hannah Bodenhamer School activities: CMHS Varsity Cheer Captain, NHS Member, Make-a-Wish Member. Community work: Volunteer at Dr. Riba’s Health Club summer camp, various volunteer opportunities associated with CMHS Cheer, volunteer with the Crossing Church children’s ministries, first responder, Honors: Scholar Athlete, JV Cheerleader of the Year, Varsity Cheer Captain, AP Scholar, Principal’s Honor Roll, Varsity Cheer Competition Team. Future plans: Attend Cal State Long Beach majoring in international business. * Leslie Castellano School activities: Associated Student Body, Delta, cheer, National Honors Society, ACE, choir, drama, International Week. Community work: Performing with drama, community events with cheer, teaching at VIP Dance studio. Honors: Scholar athlete, Principal’s Academic Excellence Honor Roll, JV cheer captain, freshmen VP, sophomore VP, ASB treasurer, senior VP, Dance Scholarship at VIP dance studio, AP Scholar with honor. Future plans: Attend Nova Southeastern University in Florida majoring in biological science. * Sarah Catania School activities: MESA Club president, NHS president, varsity tennis captain, varsity swimmer, School Site Council student representative, water polo, Make-A-Wish, Key Club, Delta Program. Community work: Pacific Symphony Volunteer, Engineering Academy Mentor, St. John the Baptist Communion Mentor Honors: 2nd Place National, State Champion, Regional and Preliminary Prosthetic Arm Champion (2016-2017), Most Valuable Doubles Player, Principal’s Academic Excellence Honor Roll, Toshiba and Balboa Bay Scholarship Winner, MESA Solo and Team Math Winner, California STEM Symposium Presenter, AP Scholar, OC Swim League Finalist, CSF, Delta Student of the Year, Community Service Bronze Award, ROP Sports Medicine Distinguished Student, Kiwanis Bronze Service Award. College Plans: Accepted at UCLA, UCI, attending Orange Coast College majoring in biological sciences. * Emma Chapel School activities: Associated Student Body, Make-A-Wish Club, National Honor Society, Key Club, Environmental Marine Academy Club, Delta, California Scholarship Federation, cheer (2013-14). Community work: Various volunteer opportunities associated with CMHS cheer, Family Animal Hospital volunteer. Honors: Scholar athlete, Principal’s Honor Roll, Student of the Quarter multiple times, Mustang Awards for English, biology, world history, mathematics, and school service, ASB sophomore secretary, ASB secretary, ASB director of communications. Future plans: Attend UC Davis majoring in animal science to become a wildlife veterinarian. * Scott Collier School activities: Marching band, jazz band, pit orchestra, orchestra, choir, MESA, Delta, journalism. Community work: 200-plus hours of community service through Band and Boy Scouts of America, Eagle Scout, Principal’s Academic Excellence Honor Roll, volunteer summer Engineering Academy mentor, LDS Stake Youth Committee member, volunteer at College Park Elementary School, volunteer through LDS Church. Honors: Principal’s Honor Roll, AP scholar, woodwind captain, first chair oboe, tenor sax, and alto sax, Daughters of the American Revolution Award recipient, second place in the regional MESA Prosthetic Arm Challenge. Future plans: Attend BYU Provo to major in accounting then continue on to law school (hopefully Yale). * Bridget Devlin School activities: Journalism editor, varsity track and field and cross country. Community work: Various volunteer work with Church, St. John the Baptist Catholic School, and Cub Scouts, internship teaching second graders. Honors: Scholar athlete, OC Varsity All-League, Newport-Mesa Film Festival Screenplay winner, PBS Screenplay winner, Principal’s Honor Roll, various running awards. Future plans: Attending OCC, planning on majoring in history. * Jianna Florek School activities: Varsity cheer captain, Make-A-Wish Club, Delta Program, ASB secretary. Community work: Traditional Japanese Karate (11 years), various volunteer opportunities associated with CMHS cheer. Honors: Girls State American Legion Auxiliary Delegate, Varsity Cheerleader of the Year, four year Scholar Athlete, Most Dedicated JV Cheerleader, Competition Team Varsity, Principal’s Honor Roll, ASB Technology Commissioner, ASB Secretary, Richard Wetts Memorial Spirit Award (Genbu-Kai, Costa Mesa Dojo). Future plans: Accepted at UCSB, NAU, SDSU, CSUF, HSU, CSULB, committed to Cal State Long Beach majoring in anthropology to become a forensic anthropologist. * Nancy Le School activities: MESA Club VP, President of NHS, Key Club, and Band, jazz/marching band, Delta program, CSF, varsity tennis, Kelly’s Closet Committee, Rose Float decorating coordinator. Community work: Vietnamese Martial Arts (9 years), 600-plus community service hours, Kelly’s Closet (5 years), volunteer at Fairview Developmental Center, UCLA Ronald Reagan Hospital, Kiwanis events, and Pacific Symphony. Honors: Second place national, state, regional and preliminary Prosthetic Arm Champion, Kiwanis Student Leader of the Year, Key Club, distinguished treasurer, AP Scholar, California Seal of Biliteracy, Orange Coast League Doubles Fourth Place, MESA team math first place, Principal’s Academic Excellence Honor Roll.

Future plans: Accepted at UCI, UCR, UCSD, UCSB, UCD, USC, UCSD (biological sciences). * Taylor Ozuna School activities : Make-A-Wish Club, Delta Academy, California Scholarship Federation. Community work: Make-A-Wish volunteer, Summer Engineering Academy volunteer. Honors: Principal’s Honor Roll, Student of the Year (science), Student of the Quarter multiple times, Academic Achievement in Science. Future plans: Admitted to UCI, UCR, UCSB, UCSD, Cal Poly Pomona, CSULB; interested in possibly studying engineering, although unsure of a specialization. * Regina Ranieri School activities: Varsity soccer captain, Mesa Gives, Associated Student Body. Community work: Pilot Cup coach, Assisted with Middle School Soccer, Mercy House volunteer, SOS volunteer, Make-A-Wish volunteer, Mesa Gives various community projects. Honors: Kiwanis Athlete of the Month, Newport Mesa Dream Team, OC League first and second team, MVP, Defensive MVP, OC scholar athlete, junior vice president, senior class president, president and founder of Mesa Gives, Principal’s Honor Roll, Mustang Recognition Award. Future plans: Attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo for food science and nutrition. * Holly Reiland School activities: Cross country, track and field, journalism. Community work: Volunteer at Davis Elementary in the science lab. Honors: AP scholar with Distinction, Kiwanis Athlete of the Month. Future plans: Undecided, but I plan on studying English, creative writing, and possibly religion or anthropology. * Makena Seal School activities: Varsity and club volleyball, Key Club, Associated Student Body, National Honor Society, Make-A-Wish, Hiking Club. Community work:Various community services through ASB, Key Club and Make-A-Wish. Honors: Principal’s Academic Excellence Honor Roll, three time OC Scholar Athlete Recipient, National Honor Society member, Hiking Club treasurer, four year ASB assemblies commissioner, AP Scholar, perfect attendance. College Plans: Admitted to University of Oregon, Northern Arizona University, San Francisco State University. Currently, undecided but plan to major in mathematics. I want to get my teaching credential and teach math at the high school level. * Allison Sihilling School activities: Madrigal Choir, CMHS Drama, varsity and cub volleyball, Associated Student Body, and Mesa Gives Club. Community work: 150-plus hours of service through CMHS, Sunflower Gardens, Armor of Light, and various work with organizations through mesa gives. Honors: Outstanding Community Service Award, Most Outstanding Soprano, multiple time OC Scholar Athlete Recipient, National Honors Society member, Mesa Gives vice president, freshman class president, ASB secretary, ASB director of communications, and Honor Roll since seventh grade. Future plans: Gonzaga University, majoring in business administration with a concentration in management, and minoring in computer science. * Christine Tran School activities: Marching band, pit orchestra. Community work:100-plus hours through volunteer work at Davis Elementary band, Summer Music Program, and other band activities. Honors: Foreign Language- Mandarin Student of the Year, AP Scholar, Honor Roll, Community Service Award. Future plans: Attend UCSB or CSULB majoring in chemistry to become either a teacher or forensic toxicologist. * Idalia Urquilla School activities: Founding member of MESA Gives and Mesa Nation Peer Mentor Program, student ambassador for English Language Advisory Committee, Parent Institute for Quality Education translator. Community work: 400-plus service hours, Tutors/mentors students in the English Language Development program, Volunteer for The Heart of Jesus Retreat Center for teens and kids, Thanksgiving food drive, Operation Independence letter writing campaign, Warm Up America, Random Acts of Kindness campaign. Honors: Six Principal’s Honor Roll Awards, ELD Student of the Year, Certificate of Achievement ELD four Mid-Year Move, three community services awards, Medal of Academic Achievement- finalist ELD. Future plans: Plans to attend Orange Coast College and major in education to become an English teacher. * Drake Workman School activities: Boy’s basketball, Delta, and National Honors Society. Community work: Continuous service with the boy’s basketball program throughout my high school career. Honors: DAR Scholarship Competition Winner, Balboa Bay Club Scholarship Winner, $57,651 grant awarded by Cornell University, Principal’s Academic Excellence Honor Roll, captain of the basketball team. Future plans: Accepted at UCLA, UCSB, UCI, UCD, UCSD, Johns Hopkins University, Cornell University; plan to attend Cornell University, biological sciences major, as well as a major in psychology and a minor in computer science. :: Estancia High School Jeffrey Alai School activities: Youth and Government historian, California Scholarship Federation president, Link Crew, varsity baseball. Community work: Leo’s Club, Cal State Fullerton. Honors: Student of the year (Enhanced Math 2), Student of the Quarter (Spanish 1), Ronald Reagan Leadership Award, National Honor Society, CSF Seal Bearer. Future plans: UC Santa Barbara, majoring in economics, or Harvard if accepted off of the waitlist. * Priscilla Arreola School activities: AVID, Link Crew Leader and Social Committee member, World Cultures Club, H.E.A.R.T Club, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters Club. Community: Project Success volunteer, Girls Incorporated of Orange County.

Honors: Student of the Quarter multiple times, Honor Roll since seventh grade, AVID Honor Eagle Award 2014, AVID Community Service Award 2016, AVID Time Management Award 2016, perfect attendance recognition multiple times. Future plans: Orange Coast College, transferring to Cal State Long Beach; majoring in psychology. * Jason Chesemore School activities: Youth and Government, California Scholarship Federation, Varsity Water Polo, Varsity Swim. Community work: Newport Beach lifeguard, CMAC water polo. Honors: Scholar Athlete, AP Scholar, Costa Mesa Kiwanis Club Athlete of the Month, Water Polo All League first team, Honor Roll, varsity water polo and swim captain. Future plans: UC San Diego, majoring in computer science. * McKenna Covey School activities: varsity volleyball, varsity soccer, Lions Club, Health Occupations students of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Australia Club, California Scholastic Federation, Field Studies Club, Young Life, National Honor Society. Community work: Leaders of third graders at Mariners Church for vacation bible school, built houses in Baja California, Mexico, gardened for a local church, cleaned up beach a couple times, refereed middle school and high school volleyball games, helped set up for concerts in the park. Honors: Health Occupations Students of America State Leadership Conference State Finalist 2017, GOTCHA Recognition, Outstanding Math Student 2016, Principal Honor Roll multiple times, Student of the Quarter multiple times, ROP Star Student multiple times, Student Senate 2016-2017, Australian Exchange Delegate 2015, National Honor Society Member. Future plans: Attend Calvin College, majoring in nursing. * Adrian Feliciano School activities: Estancia Music Department, Music Club. Community work: Mesa Verde Convalescent Home, OC Fair. Honors: Secretary of Estancia Music Department, Honor Roll since eighth grade, Student of the Quarter multiple times. Future plans: UC Riverside then transfer to UC Irvine, majoring in political science with an emphasis in international affairs. * Kyle FitzGerald School activities: Associated Student Body; California Scholarship Federation. Community work: Volunteer work at the Back Bay Science Center, basketball tournaments, beach cleanup, mission work in Mexico. Honors: American Legion California Boys State recipient, Student of the Quarter, Student athlete, Most Valuable Player and First Team All-League for varsity water polo, Captains Award for varsity basketball. Future plans: Attend Texas Christian University in the fall of 2017 majoring in business information systems. * Ryan Harrison School activities: Varsity baseball, NHS, Australian Exchange Club student host. Community work: Surfrider, Woodland Elementary Garden project, Costa Mesa United, Estancia youth baseball camps Honors: AP Scholar, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Orange County Athletic Directors Student Athlete with Character Award, Honor roll, Scholar Athlete, varsity baseball team captain, coaches’ award. Future plans: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, majoring in industrial engineering. * Samantha Haynes School activities: Associated Student Body, Australian Delegation Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leadership, Younglife, Health Occupations Students of America, California Scholarship Federation, varsity soccer/basketball/volleyball. Community: Mercy House Living Centers (Cold Weather National Armory Program and Family Emergency Shelter), Pilot Cup Coach, Younglife Service Project. Honors: FCA Outstanding Christian Athlete of the Year, Estancia Honor Roll, Estancia Student of the Quarter, Estancia’s 2016 Australian Youth Ambassador Exchange Program, Kiwanis Athlete of the Month, OC League Scholar Athlete, American Legion Girls Stat. Future plans: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo majoring in political science. * Johnny Herrera School activities: AVID, Coding Club, Link Crew. Community work: Pilot Cup coach at Victoria Elementary. Honors: AVID Student of the Year for 11th grade, Honor Roll since seventh grade, Student of the Quarter multiple times, president of Coding Club, Simon Family Foundation Scholar, Dell Scholar. Future plans: UC Santa Cruz, majoring in computer science. * Claire Leenerts School activities: Production drama, marching/concert band, Band Club, Pride Club. Community work: Summer music program, fireworks booth prep to fundraise for the Estancia Band. Honors: Student of the Quarter first and second semester, Student of the Quarter first quarter, Principal’s Honor Roll, drum major of marching band. Future plans: Golden West Community College to pursue an associates degree in cosmetology. * Darby Lester School activities: AVID, Estancia Leo’s Club, Key Club. Community work: Save Our Youth. Honors: AVID Time Management Award, varsity golf coaches award, Student of the Quarter, Honor Roll. Future plans: Santa Barbra City College and transfer to UC Santa Barbra and use the 43 college units I have accumulated to graduate in three years, majoring in English. * Julianna Makley School activities: ASB, production drama, FCA, CSF, varsity tennis, varsity swim. Community work: AYSO VIP Buddy. Honors: Student of the Quarter, Outstanding Achievement in Enhanced Math 2, Orange Coast League OC Scholar-Athlete, Childress M.A.C.Y. Award: Achievement, California Educational Theatre Assn.: Outstanding Theatrical Work. Future plans: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, majoring in business administration with a concentration in marketing. * Pauline Nguyen School activities: Varsity Tennis, Key Club Treasurer, ASB Treasurer, Aquarium Club, California Scholarship Federation, Australian Exchange Club.

Community work: Key Club, drama tech, Back Bay Science Center, volunteer at Victoria Elementary. Honors: Honor Roll (7th grade-12th grade), Coach’s Award (2014 Tennis), Student of the Quarter: AP Human Geography. Future plans: Attending UC Irvine in the fall, majoring in business administration. * Julia Paluch School activities: Associated Student Body, Youth and Government, California Scholarship Federation, production drama, varsity swim and water polo. Community work: Newport Beach Film Festival, Orange County Health Expo. Honors: National Merit Scholar Finalist, Questbridge National College Match Finalist, Daughters of the American Revolution Youth Citizenship Award, President of ASB and Youth and Government. * Evan Pettingill School Activities: Basketball, volleyball, California Scholarship Federation, National Honors Society, Associated Student Body. Community work: Youth coaching for basketball, Relay for Life (National Honors Society). Honors: Honor Roll, captain of varsity basketball team, captain of varsity volleyball team, Most Valuable Player basketball team, Most Valuable Player volleyball team, First Team All League basketball, Second Team All League volleyball, First Team All League volleyball. Future plans: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, majoring in journalism. * Jaqueline Reynoso School activities: AVID, Key Club, California Scholarship Federation, French Club, Pride Club. Community work: Girls Incorporated of Orange County: volunteer member of the Bold Sister Program and STEM partnership, Hispanas Organized for Political Equality, Doc Squad with a group of other students made a documentary based on an issue happening in our society. Honors: AVID Student of the Year for 11th grade, vice president of Key Club, Honor Roll since seventh grade, Student of the Quarter multiple times. Future plans: Community college, will transfer to Cal Poly Pomona or Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, majoring in chemical engineering with a minor in Spanish and communications. * Joselyn Salinas School activities: Key Club, AVID, ROP medical nursing internship, ROP sports medicine. Community work: Girls Incorporated of Orange County. Honors: Simon Family Foundation Scholar, Principal’s Honor Roll 12th grade, Student of the Quarter ninth-12th grade, Excellence in ROP Programs 11th grade. Future plans: Cal State Fullerton, majoring in health science. * Hannah Smith School activities: Field Studies, Feminist United, Leo Club, production drama, and Water Polo. Honors: Honor Roll since seventh grade, Student of the Quarter, MVP and Team Captain of Water Polo several times, Historian of Production Drama, and OC Scholar Athlete. Future plans: Going to attend UC Santa Barbara as undeclared. * Macy Ward School activities: Leo’s Club, California Scholarship Federation, National Honor Society. Community works: Orange County Animal League, peer tutoring, charities through CSF and Leos Club. Honors: Honor Roll every semester of high school, Student of the Quarter, Qualified for AQHA Youth World Show, Top 10 in State for Quarter Horse Youth Exhibitors. Future plans: Will attend UCLA in the fall majoring in biochemistry, following the pre-med track. * Lauren Weisser School activities: Estancia Medical Academy, water polo and tennis. Honors: Honor Roll. * Sierra Grindstaff School activities: Leos Club. College Plans: UC Santa Cruz. * Bryanna Perez School activities: HOSA, Girls soccer, Estancia Medical Academy. Future plans: UC Berkeley, medicine. * Natalie Olivares School activities: Link Crew. Future plans: UCLA, medicine. * Kayla Mercure School activities: Drama Honors: Honor Roll * Sarah Mack School activities: Tennis, drama. Honors: Honor Roll, scholar athlete, AP scholar. Future plans: UC Irvine. * Nathalie Acevedo School activities: AVID, California Scholarship Federation, National Honor Society, World Cultures Club. Community activities: Project Success, Big Brothers Big Sisters. Honors: AVID Student of the Year for perfect attendance for several years, co-academic officer for the Link Program and National Honor Society, Honor Roll, Role Model Award, Time Management Award, Student of the Quarter. Future plans: Cal State Fullerton, majoring in psychology. :: Early College High School Rachel Devlin School Activities: Yearbook, treasurer of Key Club, AVID 12, and National Honor Society tutor. Community activity: Volunteer for A Home 4 Ever Rescue, volunteer for St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, over 160 hours of community service, and tutor for the National Honor Society. Honors: University of Minnesota National Scholarship Recipient, Honor’s List for Coastline Community College 2016 Fall Semester, Ronald Reagan Student Leader Award Recipient, AVID Student of the Year for 11th grade, and principal’s Honor Roll for four years. Future plans: Earn an associates degree at Orange Coast College and then transfer to UC Irvine. * Catlynn Nguyen School Activities/Clubs: Joined NHS in my sophomore year and was on the basketball team for one year at CMHS. Community activities: Assisted a promotional apparel company, called DTN Tech, which donated to companies such as Thomas Homeless Shelter, the 405 Improvement Project, donating bags of necessities to the homeless, and to several churches around Orange County. Honors: Had A’s my entire life since kindergarten except one B in my junior year for AP physics. Future plans: I plan to attend UCSD with a major in mechanical engineering or computer science. I want to be able to create and program robots that can make daily activities easier. * Sara Santistevan School activities: National Honors Society, teacher’s assistant, yearbook.

Community work: Youth with a Mission – Homes of Hope, Costa Mesa Police Department Teen Academy. Honors: Black belt in Aikido, third-place winner for the Environmental Issues Project, Principal’s Honor Roll, Student of the Year in Honors Composition Literature, Student of the Year in United States History, published in the children’s book “One Wicked Summer” by Dave Seymer. Future plans: UC Santa Cruz, majoring in psychology or literature with an emphasis in creative writing. * Noah Stevens School Activities: National Honors Society, three years tutoring during school hours. Community Work: Beach cleanups and conservation with both Golden Shores and Surfrider Foundations, summer volunteer hours at Costa Mesa/Mesa Verde Library for two years. Honors: Honor Roll since sixth grade, Student of the Year for geometry, Student of the Year for math 2, Student of the Year for AP English language. College Plans: Cal State Dominguez Hills or Cal State Long Beach, majoring in Earth science or climate science. Back Bay Monte Vista High School Derrick Allen School Activities: Involved in lunch time sports including corn hole, basketball, dodge ball, kick ball. Community Service: Back to School Night, remodel art room. Honors: Winner of “Why My Mom Deserves a Diamond.” College Plans: Four-year university, major in computer engineering. * Chris Rosas School Activities: Basketball, football. Community Service: Helping my school clean out classrooms, basketball tournaments, and anything to help. Honors: Delta Award, Honor Roll, Student of the Month. College Plans: Universal Technical Institute to study auto mechanics. :: Orange Coast College Athletes of the Year Jordan Hoppe Men’s volleyball, sophomore Hoppe has had an outstanding two-year career with the Pirates and after helping Coast advance to the state championship match a year ago, the sophomore outside hitter has his team 18-1 and ranked No. 1 in the state heading into the postseason. This year, Hoppe has notched 200 kills, 110 digs, 30 blocks and 24 aces, leading the Pirates to 17 straight wins and a quest for the school’s seventh state men’s volleyball championship in OCC history. For his career, Hoppe has 318 kills, 204 digs and 44 aces and Coast is 39-4 with two conference titles during his two-year run with the Pirates. “He just refuses to let us lose,” head coach Travis Turner said about Hoppe. “He’s just that type of athlete who will do whatever it takes to get our team to victory.” * Clarisa Colling Women’s tennis, sophomore For the first time in 18 years, there is a back-to- back Women’s Athlete of the Year for the Pirates as Colling earned the honor for the second year in a row. After earning State Freshman of the Year and Orange Empire Conference Player of the Year last year, Colling has once again put herself atop the best tennis players in the state. This spring, Colling has gone 18-1 in singles and 18-2 in doubles, helping Coast to a share of the OEC title with Irvine Valley. She’s ranked No. 1 in both singles and doubles in conference and she heads into the Southern California Regionals ranked No. 3 in singles and No. 3 in doubles. Colling, who reached the finals of the California Community College Athletic Assn. Women’s Tennis State Championships last year, won the Intercollegiate Tennis Assn. Fall Regional Championships in October after reaching the finals of the event as a freshman in 2015. Colling is the first female to win back-to-back athlete of the year honors at Coast since Zoila Gomez accomplished the feat in 1998-99 and 1999-2000 in track and field and cross country. Orange Coast College Outstanding Students Kadi Ali Ali is a 20-year-old, third year Orange Coast College student majoring in communications, looking to transfer to the University of California, San Diego to obtain a bachelor’s degree in communication studies in order to later attend law school. She moved to the United States from the United Arab Emirates in 2013 for college. During her time at OCC, she has held four leadership positions on various organizations, helped found the first communications honor society, Sigma Chi Eta, been a part of the Honors Program, and held a part-time job as a student navigator. Additionally, Ali was honored to be one of the Garrison Fellows Award recipients for the academic year. * Enzo Flores Enzo Flores, 19, an aspiring writer, director, and producer, is from São Paulo, Brazil. Since he was a child he taught himself how to tell stories through drawings and clay art. He has a fervent passion for cinema and is dedicated to the craft. He is a film major at OCC. During his time there, he founded and became President of Pi Tau Epsilon, the first Film and Visual Arts Honor Society at a two-year college. Flores lives in Orange County and aspires to be a film aficionado. Vanguard University Athletes of the Year Brandon Sandoval School Activities: Baseball Community Activities: Missions trip to the Dominican Republic, served the homeless in Santa Ana food kitchen. Honors/Internships: Male Athlete of the Year for Vanguard, Gold Glove Recipient, first team all-conference (twice), Freshman of the Year, Golden State Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Future plans: Get drafted by a professional baseball team/ receive my certified profession planner certificate and practice financial planning. * Claire Lamunu School Activities: Student affiliate of the American Chemical Society, STEM ambassador, member of the Council of Student Athletes, tutor for calculus, supplemental instructor for calculus, laboratory assistant. Community activities: volunteer in different community projects, participated in basketball clinics, volunteer as an usher at Rockharbor Church in Costa Mesa, student-athlete leader in Beyond Athletic Ministries, athletic Bible study