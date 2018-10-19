Aspiring doctor is new Miss Huntington Beach

An aspiring doctor has been crowned Miss Huntington Beach 2019.
Lily Orlando, 19, will serve as queen for the year alongside runners-up Saige McCluskey, 21, and Mara James, 19. The three will receive scholarships for school, though the amount has not been disclosed.
The annual Miss Huntington Beach pageant is sponsored by the nonprofit Sand Dollars of Huntington Beach. The scholarship competition is open to women ages 18 to 28 who live, work or attend school in Huntington Beach.
This year’s festivities were Oct. 13 at the Huntington Beach Central Library Theatre, where judges critiqued candidates’ poise, grace and public speaking. Contestants also shared their involvement with community service groups.
The Marina High School Dance Group and Orange County Dance Center provided entertainment.
Orlando is a biology major at an undisclosed local college who plans to be a doctor. The Fountain Valley High School graduate was a member of the varsity dance team and pep squad. She also volunteered with her school’s athletic trainer to help educate students on how to prevent injuries.
McCluskey, a college student studying environmental engineering, had the highest interview score in the pageant, according to a news release. She likes to spend her free time at the ocean or hiking in Laguna Canyon, the release said.
James plans to transfer from a local college to the University of Santa Barbara to earn a communications degree. The Fountain Valley High School grad was captain of the varsity women’s golf team. She also was voted Miss Congeniality by the pageant contestants, the news release said.
Recognition also was given to candidate Diana Schwene, who won the new Presidents Award given to a contestant who shows a history of serving the community.
For more information about the pageant, visit misshb.us or email Stacy Massey at stacy@misshb.us.