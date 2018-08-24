Laguna Beach artist and church present community art project Festival of Mosaics

Laguna Beach residents have the chance to leave their mark on Glenneyre Avenue by participating in a community art project called Festival of Mosaics, which will result in a mosaic that will line a concrete wall outside Neighborhood Congregational Church.
The work, titled “Coastline to Canyon,” was designed by local artist Mike Tauber to help beautify the location and bring the community together for the three-month process of creating and installing the artwork.
The composition, which is expected to be completed in November, will depict a sweeping aerial view of Laguna Beach, including the ocean, tide pools, bluffs and greenbelt. Laguna Beach wildlife will be shown in their natural habitats.
The project was approved by the Laguna Beach Arts Commission in late July.
People of all ages can get involved by attending free workshops through October in which participants will draw a wildlife stencil on a tile before learning how to glaze the tile and prepare it for installation. The workshops will be led by Tauber and other volunteers.
The full workshop schedule isn’t final, but the first is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Laguna Art Museum during the Laguna Beach Art Assn. 100th-anniversary celebration. To reserve a spot, visit ncclaguna.org/events/festival-mosaics.
The process of installing the glazed tiles outside the church will be done in October and November.
The Rev. Rodrick Echols, pastor at Neighborhood Congregational Church, said he believes the art project is a fitting way to celebrate the church’s 75th year. He said he’s eager to get the word out, as the effort will require plenty of hands.
“With the community’s love, support and excitement for public art, I believe ‘Coastline to Canyon’ will create a lasting legacy in our scenic region,” Echols said. “I hope [the project] renews among our community a sense of love and togetherness in these uncertain times, in addition to providing memorable fun for children, youth and families.”
The program is sponsored by the Laguna Art Museum and Laguna Outreach for Community Arts Education. Donations to help keep the project going are welcome, Echols said.