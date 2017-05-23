Man killed in motorcycle crash in Costa Mesa is identified

A man who died after his motorcycle struck a parked car Sunday in Costa Mesa has been identified as a 26-year-old Victorville resident.

Isael Acevedo Villafana was pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m. Sunday at Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, according to police and coroner’s officials.

The Costa Mesa police and fire departments were called to the 800 block of Joann Street at about 6 p.m. after receiving a report of the crash, authorities said.

Police are investigating the crash.

