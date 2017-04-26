Newport to Ensenada race ready to set sail Friday

Sailors are in a festive mood as the 70th Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race approaches.

The race from the Balboa Pier to the Baja California coastal town 125 nautical miles south will push off Friday morning with a fleet roughly 185 strong.

“The cooperation and friendship of the gracious greater Ensenada-area leaders are a huge reason for the prosperous continuation of a tradition that brings two nations, many businesses and many people together for one happy occasion,” Daniel Hodge, vice commodore of the Newport Ocean Sailing Assn., said in a statement. “Our race is an amazing example of how working together can bring mutual success for not only N2E racers but the communities of Newport Beach and Ensenada.”

Race week kicked off Sunday with a community party at Marina Park, and on Wednesday, skippers held a luncheon at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club and VIPs attended an evening reception hosted by sponsor Sterling BMW.

Newport Beach Mayor Kevin Muldoon will host Ensenada Mayor Marco Antonio Novelo Asuna, along with other Ensenada dignitaries, for an invitation-only reception in Costa Mesa on Thursday evening, with dinner aboard a yacht in Newport Harbor to follow. That night, the American Legion Yacht Club will throw its “Sail Away Party” for skippers and crew members.

Race watchers can head to the Balboa Peninsula to see the sailors in several yacht classes begin their journey at 11 a.m. Friday.

More parties await in Mexico, with a fiesta Saturday evening at Ensenada’s Hotel Coral and an awards ceremony Sunday.

IF YOU GO

What: Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race

When: 11 a.m. Friday

Where: Balboa Pier, Balboa Boulevard and Main Street, Newport Beach

Cost: Free to watch. Parking fees may apply.

Information: newporttoensenada.com

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD