Sailors ready to head from Newport to Ensenada in classic yacht race Friday

The biggest sailing week in Newport Beach is here as the Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race approaches.
Actually, three races — the classic 125-nautical-mile "N2E" from Newport to Ensenada, Mexico; the Border Run race to San Diego; and a sprint to Dana Point for young sailors in smaller boats — will set off Friday near the Balboa Pier, starting with N2E at 11 a.m.
This is the first year for the expanded program. The Newport Ocean Sailing Assn., which puts on N2E, merged with the Border Run late last year and added the short course for high school and collegiate racers in an effort to increase regatta participation.
The Border Run, established in 2009, also has seen shrinking fields.
New this year: NOSA has partnered with YB Tracking to enable sailors' friends and fans to follow the boats via satellite as they make their way south. NOSA will provide a link to the tracker on its website, nosa.org, and will show a live drone feed of the start on its Facebook page, facebook.com/NewportToEnsenada.
Annual pre-race festivities this week include the Skippers Luncheon on Wednesday at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club; the Skippers VIP Reception, which raises funds for Ensenada charities, on Wednesday evening at Sterling BMW's Newport Beach showroom; the Mayor's Reception on Thursday evening, with Newport Beach Mayor Marshall "Duffy" Duffield welcoming Mexican dignitaries at the Marriott Bayview hotel; and the Sail Away Party on Thursday night at the American Legion Yacht Club.
