Local police to present National Night Out fairs Tuesday

Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley police officers will be out in force in their respective cities Tuesday evening, but it won’t be for crimefighting in the traditional sense.

Each department will join National Night Out festivities with events to educate the public about crime prevention and provide a behind-the-scenes look at how police departments operate.

National Night Out is observed annually around the country to help police build positive relationships with residents.

Newport Beach police will hold a safety fair with free food, displays from the crime scene investigation, SWAT, K-9, animal control, horseback and community emergency response units, among others. There also will be games, face painting and a bounce house. The fair will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bonita Canyon Sports Park, 1990 Ford Road.

Costa Mesa police will present a National Night Out fair from 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Target shopping center at 3303 Harbor Blvd. It will include food, prizes and police and fire department displays.

In Huntington Beach, an event from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Target shopping center at 9882 Adams Ave. will present police motorcycles, a police dog and SWAT and firefighting displays.

Fountain Valley will showcase K-9, SWAT, bike patrol and fire operations beginning at 6 p.m. at the city recreation center, 16400 Brookhurst St. The first 500 guests will get a free hot dog and chips. A showing of the animated film “The Little Mermaid” will begin at dusk, and there will be a raffle and costume contest.

