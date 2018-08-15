Newport boosts contribution to Crystal Cove cottages restoration with new $250,000 donation

The pact, which the Newport Beach City Council approved Tuesday, follows up on a five-year commitment the city made with the conservancy in 2013 to contribute $20,000 per year, or $100,000 total, to restore more of the beachfront cottages to the benefit of Newport’s bed-tax coffer. The cottages are state-owned but managed by the nonprofit Crystal Cove Conservancy in Crystal Cove State Park, which is within Newport city limits.