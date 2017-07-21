Marina rents to come before Newport Beach council

Rental rates could roughly double soon for some commercial marinas in Newport Beach.

And following a rate table under consideration Tuesday by the City Council, they could jump again in 2018.

The proposed rate structure also suggests a new “medium marina” category, and to raise all use subcategories at least nominally.

Most marinas currently pay the city 35 cents per square foot, based on the area of water that is bound by the side property lines, bulkhead line, and the end of the dock fingers. Rates have been static since 2015.

With the council’s OK, large marinas, or those greater than 30,000 square feet, would increase to 76 cents per square foot in November, while marinas less than 13,000 square feet would see their rent increase from 26 cents per square foot to 49 cents. The new medium category, capturing marinas between 13,000 and 30,000 square feet, would pay 62 cents per square foot.

In August 2018, the rent would climb to $1.17, 76 or 89 cents per square foot, respectively. The city proposes further annual rent increases follow the consumer price index.

The city has a menu of subcategories for differential rents, which give a discount for uses that provide a public service or amenity to harbor visitors, such as fuel docks, restaurant guest slips, and sport fishing charters.

Marina rents go into the city’s Tidelands Fund, which is used for harbor management. About 60 commercial marinas of all sizes operate around Newport Harbor.

Sewer rate increase

Wastewater rate hikes are coming back before the council.

The typical bill could go up by about $2 a month.

Sewer rates have not been adjusted since 2006. New rates, if approved, would be finalized in September, with the increased rates effective Jan. 1, 2018. Rates would continue to increase incrementally through 2022.

Most residential wastewater customers currently pay a fixed charge of $4.50 per month and a use charge of 35 cents per hundred cubic feet of water used (a hundred cubic feet, or HCF, equals 748 gallons).

The proposed rate structure raises most residential fixed fees to $6.46 per month, with the per-HCF rate increasing to 38 cents. It continues to raise rates over the next four years, peaking in 2022 at $8.55 in fixed charges and 54 cents per HCF.

For the typical residential customer with an average wastewater use of about 12 HCF, the new rate structure would increase the monthly bill from $8.63 to $10.99.

Granny flats

The council will take up loosened granny flat rules that could allow thousands more of the units to be built around town.

Newport Beach has long had restrictive rules on granny flats, also known as accessory dwelling units, which are small, complete homes built on the same lots as larger single-family houses.

But a new state law intended to expand affordable housing stock by making accessory units easier to build went into effect this year. The Planning Commission approved a set of relaxed rules in June.

The council meeting starts at 4 p.m. with a study session. The regular session starts at 7 p.m.

The meeting is in City Council chambers, 100 Civic Center Drive.

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD