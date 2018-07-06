Newport might be sitting out when it comes to memorial benches and other park donations

A staff report for the meeting says maintenance and management of the donation program requires “unanticipated large amounts of time” and some areas are becoming overcrowded with placements, especially when it comes to benches. The cash donors pay toward their donated items, which includes a 10% maintenance fee, are also not covering the actual cost to install and maintain them. It’s unclear from the report how much the expense gap is, or how many hours the city puts into the donation program.