Police arrest man suspected of walking nude through Newport Beach apartment complex

A 35-year-old man suspected of walking around nude at a Newport Beach apartment complex was arrested Tuesday, police said.
Newport Beach officers responded to the Eight 80 Newport Beach apartment complex in the 1800 block of Sherington Place at 12:27 p.m. after receiving reports that a man was walking through the complex without clothes, said Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.
“The reporting party stated that the man was also acting strange and asking people odd questions,” Manzella said. “They were able to get the man to put on pants again before officers arrived.”
Manzella said officers found a syringe in the man’s front pants pocket and determined he was under the influence of an unknown substance.
Jonathan Cole McCue of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and illegally transporting sharps waste, Manzella said.