Police seek public’s help in identifying a suspect in Newport Beach stabbing

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stabbing a 28-year-old man on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach early Sunday, authorities said Wednesday.
Police said the assault occurred at Newport Boulevard and 28th Street at about 1 a.m. The victim, a Dana Point man whom authorities did not identify, was stabbed several times with an unknown object. He is expected to survive, police said.
Police described the attacker as in his mid-20s, about 5-foot-8 with "scraggly" hair. He was wearing dark clothing and a hooded sweatshirt, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Rick Henry at (949) 644-3797. Anonymous messages can be directed to the Police Department's recorded hotline at (800) 550-NBPD (550-6273).
Twitter: @HannahFryTCN