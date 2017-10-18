Newport to be reimbursed $365,000 by Civic Center builder

The lead contractor and project manager of Newport Beach’s Civic Center project has agreed to reimburse the city $365,000, more than a year after an audit identified $1.2 million in possible overbilling.

The city and the company, Pasadena-based C.W. Driver, reached a settlement agreement Oct. 9.

“Despite a good-faith basis for their submission, C.W. Driver has agreed to reimburse certain of these costs,” the city and C.W. Driver said in a joint statement Wednesday.

“The city notes that there is no finding of wrongdoing on the part of C.W. Driver, but rather a good-faith difference of opinion in the interpretation of a complex construction contract. City staff has learned much from this project that will benefit future city projects and is satisfied that any questions as to the accounting for the project are now fully behind us.”

City spokeswoman Tara Finnigan said there would be no further comment.

Preliminary audit results released in June 2016 showed the city made about $1.2 million in payments to C.W. Driver without substantiating documents.

Costs for the Civic Center project — which included City Hall, an expansion of the Central Library, a 14-acre park, a pedestrian bridge over San Miguel Drive and a 450-space parking garage — swelled from about $105 million at the start of construction in 2010 to $140.2 million by the time the complex opened in 2013.

Incomplete financial documents, missing monthly reports, lack of detail in processing change orders, inconsistencies in project reports and a less-than-comprehensive set of architectural design documents may have contributed to the increased cost, according to auditors R.W. Block Consulting and Harris & Associates.

