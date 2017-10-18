TimesOC: Vulnerable Republicans back away from hardline immigration stances

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 18. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.

Top story

Vulnerable Republicans back away from hardline immigration stances

For years, Orange County Republicans, such as Reps. Ed Royce and Mimi Walters, have drawn from a familiar GOP playbook on immigration. But when President Trump announced last month that he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, Royce sympathized with "children who have only known America as their home," and Walters said it would be "unjust to punish them." Both called on Congress to find a permanent solution for DACA recipients, though neither has signed on to one. Los Angeles Times

Politics

Another congressional challenger debuts a video featuring Trump

Democrat Kia Hamadanchy is trying to tie his opponent to Donald Trump. Hamadanchy, who is running to be the first Iranian American member of Congress, released his first campaign video ad in his race against Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine). Los Angeles Times

Business

Giant Toyota campus in Torrance is being sold to Irvine developer

Irvine developer Sares Regis is buying the sprawling Toyota office complex in Torrance that was formerly the Japanese car manufacturer’s North American headquarters. Los Angeles Times

Media

OC Weekly editor Gustavo Arellano resigns in dispute over cost cuts

Longtime Orange County columnist, government watchdog and foodie Gustavo Arellano said he has voluntarily resigned from his role as editor of alternative newspaper OC Weekly. Los Angeles Times

Life & arts

Chinese artist’s first solo U.S. museum exhibit focuses on nature and harmony

Shi Zhiying makes a point of painting or drawing the Buddha at least once a day. She's a Chinese artist who's having her first solo museum exhibition in the United States at the Orange County Museum of Art in Newport Beach. "Shi Zhiying" runs through Dec. 31. TimesOC

Legendary Disney songwriter Richard Sherman shares stories at O.C. School of the Arts

He has written some of the most beloved music in the world, including "It's a Small World" and the songs for "Mary Poppins," "The Jungle Book" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang." Richard Sherman is a living musical legend, and he made a special appearance at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana. TimesOC

Faith

Messy Church brings celebration, food, crafts and service for adults and children

Marty Drake and Leyla Wagner went to England last year to hear about the mission of this thing called Messy Church straight from the founder's mouth. They had no idea the founder would pull them aside and ask them to take the movement back to America with the daunting task of building Messy Church USA. TimesOC

Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to dailypilot@latimes.com.