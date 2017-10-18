TimesOC: Vulnerable Republicans back away from hardline immigration stances

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 18. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.
Top story
Vulnerable Republicans back away from hardline immigration stances
For years, Orange County Republicans, such as Reps. Ed Royce and Mimi Walters, have drawn from a familiar GOP playbook on immigration. But when President Trump announced last month that he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, Royce sympathized with "children who have only known America as their home," and Walters said it would be "unjust to punish them." Both called on Congress to find a permanent solution for DACA recipients, though neither has signed on to one. Los Angeles Times
Politics
Another congressional challenger debuts a video featuring Trump
Democrat Kia Hamadanchy is trying to tie his opponent to Donald Trump. Hamadanchy, who is running to be the first Iranian American member of Congress, released his first campaign video ad in his race against Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine). Los Angeles Times
Business
Giant Toyota campus in Torrance is being sold to Irvine developer
Irvine developer Sares Regis is buying the sprawling Toyota office complex in Torrance that was formerly the Japanese car manufacturer’s North American headquarters. Los Angeles Times
Media
OC Weekly editor Gustavo Arellano resigns in dispute over cost cuts
Longtime Orange County columnist, government watchdog and foodie Gustavo Arellano said he has voluntarily resigned from his role as editor of alternative newspaper OC Weekly. Los Angeles Times
Life & arts
Chinese artist’s first solo U.S. museum exhibit focuses on nature and harmony
Shi Zhiying makes a point of painting or drawing the Buddha at least once a day. She's a Chinese artist who's having her first solo museum exhibition in the United States at the Orange County Museum of Art in Newport Beach. "Shi Zhiying" runs through Dec. 31. TimesOC
Legendary Disney songwriter Richard Sherman shares stories at O.C. School of the Arts
He has written some of the most beloved music in the world, including "It's a Small World" and the songs for "Mary Poppins," "The Jungle Book" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang." Richard Sherman is a living musical legend, and he made a special appearance at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana. TimesOC
Faith
Messy Church brings celebration, food, crafts and service for adults and children
Marty Drake and Leyla Wagner went to England last year to hear about the mission of this thing called Messy Church straight from the founder's mouth. They had no idea the founder would pull them aside and ask them to take the movement back to America with the daunting task of building Messy Church USA. TimesOC
