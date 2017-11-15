TimesOC: Homeless along river trail are told to leave

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 15. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.

Top story

Homeless along river trail are told it’s time to leave

Morgan Gallerito, who has spent months living along the dusty trail on the west side of the Santa Ana River, was determined to leave her homeless encampment in style. Despite a chill in the air, Gallerito bid adieu in a rose-gold strapless cocktail dress with sparkles on the skirt. Daily Pilot

Around the county

Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires' disease cases

Disneyland has shut down two bacteria-contaminated cooling towers after Orange County health officials discovered several cases of Legionnaires’ disease in people who had visited the Anaheim theme park, authorities said. Los Angeles Times

Appraisal looks at fees for visiting superyachts in Newport Harbor

Newport Beach has contracted with an appraiser to determine a proper anchorage fee structure for visiting superyachts in Newport Harbor. Daily Pilot

Politics

O.C. Democrats grapple with sexual harassment in politics

As Orange County Democrats grapple with sexual harassment allegations that have hit several local leaders, young Democrats in the region gathered to discuss how to move forward. Los Angeles Times

After shakeup at Costa Mesa City Hall, what does the future hold?

While the personal wounds are still fresh from the Costa Mesa City Council’s stunning decision to replace Katrina Foley with Sandy Genis as mayor, it remains to be seen whether the shakeup will have much effect on the council’s policy dynamics. Daily Pilot

Business & real estate

Newport estate sells for nearly $40 million, breaking city record

A nearly 12.5-acre Newport Beach property known as the city’s largest private home parcel has sold for nearly $40 million, breaking the city’s record and placing second all-time high in Orange County. Daily Pilot

Life & arts

Tango Buenos Aires will honor a legend in its O.C. return

The Argentine music and dance troupe Tango Buenos Aires will pay tribute to composer Carlos Gardel with four performances Saturday and Sunday at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. TimesOC

