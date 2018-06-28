Huntington Beach woman pleads guilty to pimping women at massage parlors

A Huntington Beach woman was sentenced to more than five years in state prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to pimping women at Orange County massage parlors.
Hien Thi Nguyen pleaded guilty to four felony counts of pimping. Three counts of pimping and seven counts of pandering were dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors, according to Orange County Superior Court records.
Nguyen, 29, Ion Bivol, 30, of Huntington Beach, Ngoc Bao Nguyen, 28, and Quynh Thuy Nguyen, 33, both of Santa Ana, all were charged with seven counts of pimping and seven counts of pandering in 2015, court records show.
The charges were a result of a lengthy prostitution investigation involving massage businesses in Midway City and Anaheim. Prosecutors allege the four were pimps who had seven women working as prostitutes for them out of the parlors.
Bivol pleaded guilty last year to all charges and was sentenced to three years in state prison, court records show.
Ngoc Bao Nguyen and Quynh Thuy Nguyen have pleaded not guilty to all charges. Both are due in court for pretrial hearings July 20, court records show.
If convicted, each could face a maximum sentence of 14 years in state prison.