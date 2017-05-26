15 inducted into Newport Harbor High School Hall of Fame

Olympic and pro beach volleyball player April Ross, rock drummer Tris Imboden and former Costa Mesa Police Chief Tom Gazsi were among 15 new inductees into the Newport Harbor High School Hall of Fame during a ceremony Thursday evening.

The Newport Harbor High School Alumni Assn. inducted 10 alumni and five faculty members at the event in the school’s Robert B. Wentz Theater.

Ross, Class of 2000, won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics and bronze in 2016.

Drew A. Kelley Tris Imboden, lead drummer for the band Chicago, is inducted into the Newport Harbor High School Hall of Fame on Thursday. Tris Imboden, lead drummer for the band Chicago, is inducted into the Newport Harbor High School Hall of Fame on Thursday. (Drew A. Kelley)

Imboden, Class of 1969, is the lead drummer for Chicago and was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Gazsi, Class of 1979, is a former Newport Beach police officer and Costa Mesa police chief and currently is chief of the Port of Los Angeles police.

Drew A. Kelley Former Costa Mesa Police Chief Tom Gazsi speaks to other new inductees in the Newport Harbor High School Hall of Fame during a ceremony Thursday evening. Former Costa Mesa Police Chief Tom Gazsi speaks to other new inductees in the Newport Harbor High School Hall of Fame during a ceremony Thursday evening. (Drew A. Kelley)

Other inductees this year are:

Don Cantrell, Class of 1950, journalist who worked at the Daily Pilot and Orange County Register and as a public relations professional for Cypress College

America Arias, Class of 2005, Emmy-winning news producer

Dr. Ingrid Buhler Pisetsky, Class of 1963, psychiatrist

Jerome Keithley, Class of 1934, former mayor of Stockton and city manager of Palo Alto, Oakland and Glendale

Roderick MacMillian, Class of 1945, local Boys & Girls Club athletic director and former board president for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District

John Shirley, Class of 1942, World War II veteran and former mayor of Livermore

Tod White, Class of 1955, philanthropist

Margot Cunningham, English teacher from 1963 to 1998

Bob Hailey, biology teacher from 1960 to 1996 and a track and field coach

Betty Orbach, English teacher from 1963 to 1988 and a former synchronized swimming star

Dudley Gene Smith, chemistry teacher from 1956 to 1992

Arthur Worden, vocational arts teacher from 1931 to 1952

