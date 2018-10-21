OC Japan Fair brings slices of culture to Costa Mesa fairgrounds

Thousands of people flocked to the Orange County fairgrounds in Costa Mesa over the weekend for a taste of culture during the ninth annual OC Japan Fair.
Starting Friday, the three-day festival treated crowds to live performances — including from Misono, a Japanese pop star and television personality, pop duo Layla Lane and psychedelic rock band Ventra — as well as workshops and demonstrations of calligraphy, flower arranging, sake tasting and tea ceremonies.
Food also was in the spotlight, with vendors offering ramen, sushi, takoyaki and yakisoba, among other dishes.