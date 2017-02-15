OCC suspends student who recorded professor's anti-Trump comments; appeal is planned

The Orange Coast College student who secretly video-recorded his human-sexuality professor's classroom comments calling President Trump's election victory "an act of terrorism" is being suspended for violating campus policy, though he plans to appeal the decision.

In a Feb. 9 letter, Victoria Lugo, interim dean of students at the Costa Mesa college, informed Caleb O'Neil of the suspension for one "primary (fall/spring) semester in addition to the summer" and other disciplinary actions against him, including that he submit a written apology to the professor, Olga Perez Stable Cox, and a three-page essay asking him to examine why he filmed Cox's class, how he feels about his footage going viral online and his reaction to its causing "damage to Orange Coast College students, faculty and staff."

The letter did not specify whether the suspension begins this semester or in a future one. It told O'Neil he has the right to appeal.

Lugo's letter, posted on the conservative-leaning higher-education news site CampusReform.org, contends O'Neil's actions violated the student code of conduct because he filmed Cox's class without her knowledge or consent.

Cox's course syllabus also stated that in-class recording is not permitted.

An OCC spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

Supporters of now-President Trump debate with a student attending a December rally at Orange Coast College backing OCC professor Olga Perez Stable Cox, who was seen in an Internet video calling Trump's election victory "an act of terrorism."

O'Neil, 19, a freshman business student, had previously not been identified. He will appeal the decision, alleging that his constitutional rights have been violated, according to his attorney, William Becker of Freedom X, a Los Angeles-based law firm that says it is dedicated to "protecting conservative and religious freedom of expression."

Soon after the Nov. 8 election, Cox spoke to her class about Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, saying, "Our nation is divided. We have been assaulted. It's an act of terrorism."

"One of the most frightening things for me, and most people in my life, is that the people committing the assault are among us," she said. "It is not some stranger from some other country coming in and attacking our sense of what it means to be an American and the things that we stand for."

Cox, who is gay, referred to Trump as a "white supremacist" and to Pence as "one of the most anti-gay humans in this country."

O'Neil shared his video with the Orange Coast College Republicans club, whose president at the time, Joshua Recalde-Martinez, posted it online.

News of the video spread quickly, sparking a nationwide debate between those who said Cox had the academic freedom to express her views in a private setting and those who argued that her statements went too far.

Recalde-Martinez said he spoke with O'Neil about the suspension last week. He said he told O'Neil that he felt sorry for him and was "completely disgusted by what the school did to him … and that I'd fight to the nail with him in the appeals process."

Rob Schneiderman, president of the Coast Federation of Educators, which represents instructors in the Coast Community College District, said the incident has been unfortunate for students and faculty members.

"There are no winners here," he said. "The faculty is less likely to be expressive, guest speakers are less likely to come into campus, and the students, sadly, had consequences too."

Cox said in a Washington Post article in December that she had been living in fear because of hundreds of email and social media attacks against her and even threats of violence.

Cox told the Post that if she could make her comments again, she wouldn't change her language. She said she believes the controversy is part of a "very carefully planned plot to attack college professors that they don't like and disagree with."

"I didn't do anything wrong," she said.

OCC recently posted signs in its classrooms reminding students that "video and/or audio recording without instructor permission is prohibited."

Reaction to O'Neil's suspension was varied among OCC students Wednesday morning.

"We're in college and we should be allowed to voice our own opinions here," said computer science student Alex Cerros, 20. "It's unfair for the teacher to be secretly recorded. The student should have talked to the professor and voiced his opinions, then the fallout would've been avoidable."

Luis Cruz, a 20-year-old biology student, said he felt O'Neil "did the right thing."

"I don't think he should be suspended," Cruz added. "Teachers shouldn't ever bring up politics, and she should have known the consequences. The worst thing school should do is drop him from class."

Kendall Walker, a 22-year-old chemistry student from Newport Beach, said Cox now has to worry about her career because of the video. O'Neil has to face the consequences for sharing it, Walker said.

"If I were him, I wouldn't have publicized it but instead talked to the professor instead of exploiting her like that," she said.

