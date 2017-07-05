Costa Mesa officer injured after patrol car is struck by SUV; DUI suspect arrested

A Costa Mesa police officer was injured when his patrol vehicle was struck by a motorist suspected of driving under the influence, police said.

Two officers were riding in a marked police car west on Del Mar Avenue through the intersection of Newport Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Monday when a Chevrolet Suburban traveling north on Newport Boulevard ran a red light and broadsided them, Lt. Greg Scott said.

One of the officers suffered a non-life-threatening injury. He was released from a hospital Tuesday morning, Scott said.

Police did not release the officer’s name.

California Highway Patrol officers investigating the crash arrested Leslie Lorrimer, 66, of Mission Viejo on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

Lorrimer, whose occupation is listed in Orange County Jail records as stockbroker, posted $100,000 bond and was released from jail Tuesday.

