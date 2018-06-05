Injured veterans learn to surf to find peace and friendship

Wounded war veterans began training in a program called Operation Surf on Monday morning with a ceremony at Huntington Beach Pier Plaza to start the weeklong event.
Veterans are paired with surf instructors who will train them daily until June 9. For many participants, Operation Surf is the first time they’ve left the hospital since they were injured, according to program organizers.
The program, provided by San Luis Obispo-based nonprofit Amazing Surf Adventures, uses the ocean, surfing and friendship to offer healing and mentorship for veterans.
Last year marked the inaugural Operation Surf in Huntington Beach.