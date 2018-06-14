Commencement 2018: Ocean View High School graduation

Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach congratulated its graduating seniors with its annual commencement ceremony Wednesday at the school stadium.
The Daily Pilot will publish photos online and in print of the graduation ceremonies for the public high schools in Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa and Newport Beach.
Huntington Beach, Ocean View and Fountain Valley high schools held commencement ceremonies Wednesday.
Edison and Marina high schools will have their ceremonies Thursday.
Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa, Estancia, Corona del Mar and Newport Harbor high school graduations are scheduled for June 21.