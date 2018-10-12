Election 2018: Meet the candidates for Ocean View School District board

1. Safety: I’m proud to say I served as a member of the 2016-17 committee to update our volunteer policy to ensure the safety of all our students. It is essential for students to feel safe at their school site in order to be able to focus on reaching their learning potential. As a trustee, I was eager to vote in favor of our new Raptor visitor management system, which will provide reliable, instant screening using a visitor’s driver’s license or passport. All visitors will be checked against registered sex-offender databases in all 50 states. Of course, with the passage of Measure R, we will ensure all of our campuses will be fenced and secured with one-point entry systems.