SUV crash damages patio of The Bungalow Restaurant in Corona del Mar

A patio of The Bungalow Restaurant in Corona del Mar was damaged Tuesday when an SUV jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the outdoor seating area, police said.

Newport Beach police received a report at 8:09 a.m. that a vehicle had crashed into the restaurant at 2441 E. Coast Hwy., Sgt. Corey Wolik said.

Wolik said a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on MacArthur Boulevard approaching East Coast Highway when it struck at least one vehicle before crashing into The Bungalow’s patio area.

The building did not appear to be damaged, and no one was inside at the time, Wolik said.

The Tahoe driver, a woman in her 40s, was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

