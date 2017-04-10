DUI suspect arrested after car becomes wedged between sidewalk and semi-truck in Costa Mesa

A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence after his car became partially lodged under a semi-truck in Costa Mesa, police said.

Costa Mesa police responded at 12:16 p.m. to calls about a crash at Placentia Avenue and 17th Street.

A truck traveling north on Placentia was trying to make a right turn onto 17th when a Mercedes-Benz sedan tried to squeeze past the truck on its right, police said.

A photo of the scene shows the partially tilted silver sedan wedged between the truck’s trailer and the sidewalk.

Brian Elden, 59, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN