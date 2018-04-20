Political Landscape: O.C. Republican Party endorses H.B.’s Travis Allen for governor

State Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach announced this week that he has received the endorsement of the Orange County Republican Central Committee for his campaign for governor.
"I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Orange County Republican Party," Allen said in a statement Wednesday. "As the third-largest county in the state and home to over half a million Republicans, Orange County is key to defeating [Democratic candidate] Gavin Newsom."
A statement from Fred Whitaker, chairman of the Republican Central Committee, said Allen has a "strong record of fighting for Orange County. He has fought to repeal the gas tax, stop the bullet train and stop the out-of-control spending in Sacramento. He is the right candidate to take on Gavin Newsom and take California back."
Chelsea Handler and Congress members to be at Costa Mesa event
A women's group will hold a political fundraiser in Costa Mesa featuring comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler and Democratic Reps. Karen Bass and Ted Lieu.
The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. April 28 at the Westside Museum, 729 Farad St.
The fundraiser is facilitated by Women for American Values and Ethics, or WAVE, a political action committee.
Tickets are $125 for general admission and $250 to meet Handler at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit wave4all.org.