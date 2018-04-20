Political Landscape: Students and other demonstrators give Rohrabacher an ‘F’ for supporting NRA

A group of Orange County students, teachers and their supporters demonstrated in Huntington Beach on Thursday, calling on U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher to side with constituents urging more gun control instead of with the National Rifle Assn.
The group intended to deliver a "report card" giving Rohrabacher an "A" when it comes to fighting for the NRA and an "F" in standing up for constituents' safety.
Rohrabacher, a Costa Mesa Republican who has an office in Huntington Beach, is up for reelection this year. He had no comment Thursday.
In 2016, Rohrabacher received an "A" rating from the NRA for his positions on gun rights.
Thursday's protest came less than a month after the March 24 March for Our Lives, a nationwide movement in which students protested gun violence and urged stricter gun laws in the wake of the Feb. 14 high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people.