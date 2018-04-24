Political Landscape: 48th Congressional District candidates forum in Costa Mesa will focus on senior-related topics

A forum Wednesday morning in Costa Mesa will feature candidates for the 48th Congressional District seat discussing issues related to senior citizens and people with disabilities, such as healthcare, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
The forum, presented by the California Alliance for Retired Americans, will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Orange Coast Unitarian Universalist Church, 2845 Mesa Verde Drive East.
All candidates for the seat — currently held by longtime Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), who is running for reelection this year — have been invited.
A news release Tuesday said Hans Keirstead, Kevin Kensinger, Rachel Payne, Shastina Sandman, Omar Siddiqui and Tony Zarkades are confirmed to attend.
The event is open to the public, though an RSVP is requested to (714) 460-3542. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, visit californiaalliance.org/events.
The 48th District includes Huntington Beach and parts of Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.