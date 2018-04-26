Political Landscape: Laguna Beach planning commissioner announces run for City Council

Laguna Beach Planning Commissioner Sue Kempf announced her candidacy Wednesday for the City Council election in November, when three seats will be up for grabs.
Kempf has served as a commissioner for more than three years and currently represents the panel on the city's Economic Development Task Force.
"I love this city," Kempf said in a statement. "There is no place like it, and if I am elected, I will work to keep it safe, friendly and special."
The 12-year Laguna Beach resident also has been a member of the View Preservation and Emergency Disaster Preparedness committees.
Council terms are expiring this year for Mayor Kelly Boyd, Mayor Pro Tem Rob Zur Schmiede and Councilwoman Toni Iseman.
