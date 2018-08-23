Political Landscape: Newport-Mesa school board candidate forum set for Oct. 1

The Newport-Mesa Committee for Students will present a forum for Newport-Mesa Unified School District board candidates Oct. 1 at Fairview Community Church, 2525 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa.
The free forum will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
In the Nov. 6 election, trustees for the first time will be chosen by voters in the areas where they live instead of by voters throughout the school district.
The seven-member board, which governs 32 schools in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach, has four available seats in the election. Trustees Charlene Metoyer and Karen Yelsey are seeking reelection.
Those attending the forum also are invited to attend a party beforehand from 6 to 6:45 p.m. at Hotties Pizza, 440 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.
Huntington Beach council candidate forum Sept. 6
The Sunset Beach Community Assn. will host a Huntington Beach City Council candidate forum Sept. 6 at its community center, 16861 12th St., Sunset Beach.
The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
Fifteen candidates are vying for four available seats on the seven-member council. Incumbents Mike Posey, Erik Peterson, Barbara Delgleize and Billy O’Connell are running for reelection.
3 Feet to the Fire candidate forums coming in September
The annual Feet to the Fire forums will kick off Sept. 17 with candidates in the Costa Mesa City Council and mayoral races.
Newport Beach City Council candidates will be featured Sept. 20, followed by the 48th Congressional District race Sept. 22.
Each forum will begin at 7 p.m. at the Robert B. Moore Theatre at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa.
For more information, visit feet2thefireforum.com.
Line in the Sand endorses 3 for Newport City Council
Local political action committee Line in the Sand has endorsed three candidates who are challenging incumbents in this year’s Newport Beach City Council race.
The group supports Tim Stoaks in District 3 against Mayor Marshall “Duffy” Duffield, Roy Englebrecht in District 4 against Councilman Kevin Muldoon and Joy Brenner in District 6 against Councilman Scott Peotter.
“Tim, Roy and Joy are all longtime Newport Beach residents whose values and views on issues such as traffic and development, the need for a general plan update and campaign finance reform are aligned with those of Line in the Sand,” the group said in a statement. “All worked actively to defeat Measure Y and the Museum House.”
Measure Y was a 2014 ballot initiative that sought to condense residential, office and commercial development at Newport Center and near John Wayne Airport. Museum House was a proposed luxury condominium tower, also in Newport Center, that lost its City Council approvals last year after a petition circulated by opponents gathered enough signatures to send the matter to voters.
Line in the Sand is associated with activist group Still Protecting Our Newport.
H.B. council candidate Shayna Lathus endorsed by Indivisible OC 48
Indivisible OC 48, which represents a group of residents in the 48th Congressional District, has endorsed candidate Shayna Lathus in the Huntington Beach City Council race, according to a news release.
“Shayna is a champion for the issues that matter to you and your family in Huntington Beach,” Indivisible OC 48 Chairman Aaron McCall said in a statement. “Shayna’s passion for community building is why she’s the best choice for City Council.”
Lathus, a Huntington Beach resident for more than 20 years, has taught in the Santa Ana Unified School District the past 16 years.
“This is a huge endorsement for my race,” Lathus said in a statement. “Indivisible OC 48 is such a reputable organization, and this shows that my campaign has the momentum and grassroots movement to power through Election Day.”
Cottie Petrie-Norris gets California firefighters’ endorsement for state Assembly
The California Professional Firefighters organization announced its endorsement of Laguna Beach Democrat Cottie Petrie-Norris in the race for the state 74th Assembly District seat against incumbent Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach).
CPF joined the Orange County Professional Firefighters Assn. and the Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach firefighters associations in giving Petrie-Norris a sweep of every firefighter and paramedic association in the district, which includes all or portions of Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.
“Cottie Petrie-Norris is committed to making sure California’s first responders have access to the equipment, training and technology we need to maintain fast emergency response times,” CPF President Brian Rice said in a statement. “We trust Cottie to help us keep you safe.”
Petrie-Norris has had a 20-year career in finance and technology and serves on the Laguna Beach Housing and Human Services Committee.