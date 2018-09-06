Political Landscape: Newport council candidates forum Sept. 12

Speak Up Newport will present a Newport Beach City Council candidates forum Sept. 12.
The forum will start at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive.
Eight candidates are seeking four available seats:
District 1: Diane Dixon (incumbent) and Mike Glenn
District 3: Marshall “Duffy” Duffield (incumbent) and Tim Stoaks
District 4: Kevin Muldoon (incumbent) and Roy Englebrecht
District 6: Scott Peotter (incumbent) and Joy Brenner
Lathus gets O.C. Labor Federation endorsement in H.B. council race
Huntington Beach City Council candidate Shayna Lathus announced she has been endorsed by the Orange County Labor Federation, a group of more than 90 area unions.
The federation’s endorsement adds to Lathus’ backing by the Democratic Party of Orange County, Indivisible OC 48, the National Union of Healthcare Workers and Women in Leadership.
“The Orange County Labor Federation has worked tirelessly to make sure working families in Huntington Beach get a fair shake in the workplace,” said Lathus, a teacher in the Santa Ana Unified School District. “That effort continues, and I’m proud to have earned their support for our campaign.”
Newport-Mesa school board candidates forum set Oct. 10
The Harbor Council Parent Teacher Assn. and the League of Women Voters of Orange Coast will present a forum for Newport-Mesa Unified School District board candidates Oct. 10 at Harper Elementary School, 425 E. 18th St., Costa Mesa.
The forum will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Questions for candidates may be submitted in advance to event coordinator Suzanne Gauntlett at suztg@pacbell.net.
Four seats are up for election Nov. 6 on the seven-member board, which governs 32 schools in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach. For the first time, trustees will be chosen by voters in the areas where they live instead of by voters throughout the school district.