Political Landscape: Upcoming forums to focus on candidates and ballot measures

The Corona del Mar Residents Assn. will present a forum for Newport Beach City Council candidates from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Oasis Senior Center.
The event also will include presentations by proponents and opponents of Measure T, an initiative on Newport’s Nov. 6 ballot that will ask voters to approve an amendment to the city charter to require 55% voter approval whenever the council wants to spend at least $50 million on capital projects using a financing method known as certificates of participation, or COP.
The Oasis Senior Center is at 801 Narcissus Ave., Corona del Mar.
RSVPs are requested for the forum. For more information or to RSVP, visit cdmra.org.
Another Newport council candidates forum is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd.
It is presented by the Central Newport Beach Community Assn. and Peninsula Point.
Costa Mesa council candidates forum next week
Candidates for Costa Mesa City Council and mayor will discuss and debate local issues during a forum Oct. 4.
The event — sponsored by Mesa Verde Community Inc. — will be held in the Loft Room at Crossing Church, 2115 Newport Blvd., Costa Mesa. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the forum is scheduled to start at 7.
All candidates have committed to participate, according to organizers.
Costa Mesa voters will elect four council members in November — three by district, plus the city’s first directly elected mayor.
For more information about the forum, visit mesaverdecommunity.org.
Laguna Beach forum will discuss undergrounding measure
Laguna Beach’s Measure P — a proposed 1% sales tax increase intended to pay for placing utility lines underground along Laguna Canyon Road, plus other fire-safety projects, will be the focus of a forum Oct. 4.
The event is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.
Councilman Bob Whalen and Tom Gibbs of Underground Laguna Now will speak in support of the measure, while Mike Morris and Jennifer Welsh-Zeiter, both of Stop Taxing Our Property, or STOP, will make the case against it.
The forum is sponsored by the Laguna Beach Beautification Council and Transition Laguna Beach.