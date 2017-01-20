Storm damage closes Back Bay Drive in Newport Beach

Newport Beach city officials closed Back Bay Drive on Friday because of damage caused by the day's rainstorm.

The road, which runs along Upper Newport Bay's eastern edge, experienced flooding, rock slides and fallen trees, said city spokeswoman Tara Finnigan. Much of the road is for pedestrians and cyclists only, although its southernmost portion has vehicle lanes between Shellmaker and Jamboree roads.

Back Bay Drive is closed until further notice, Finnigan said.

