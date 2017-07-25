Rams open training camp practices at UCI on Saturday

The NFL’s Los Angeles Rams bring their preseason training camp to UC Irvine this week for the second consecutive year, with public workouts beginning Saturday at Microsemi Field.

Training camp will feature 15 practices at UCI open to the public free of charge. Gates will open 90 minutes before the start of practice, and select players will sign autographs after all open practices.

The schedule includes a joint practice Aug. 9 at UCI with the Los Angeles Chargers, who will start their training camp practices Sunday at Costa Mesa’s Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex.

Rams rookies report to camp Wednesday, veterans on Friday.

The team opens the regular season Sept. 10.

Here is the Rams’ public practice schedule:

Saturday through Aug. 2: 3 p.m.

Aug. 4: 3 p.m.

Aug. 6: 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 7: 3 p.m.

Aug. 9: 4:30 p.m. (joint practice with Chargers)

Aug. 10: 3 p.m.

Aug. 11: 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 14: 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 15: 3 p.m.

Aug. 16: 3 p.m.

Aug. 17: 1:45 p.m.

Microsemi Field is at 903 W. Peltason Drive, UC Irvine.

Public parking at the Mesa Drive parking structure next to the Bren Events Center is $14 per car the day of practice and $10 per car in advance at parking.uci.edu/rams/parkingpasses.cfm. Other public parking areas also are available around campus.

For more information, visit therams.com/ramscamp.