2 men injured in Costa Mesa crash of Porsche and pickup

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate a man who was trapped in a vintage Porsche after a crash in Costa Mesa on Thursday.

Costa Mesa fire crews were driving on Red Hill Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. when they approached the scene of a crash involving the Porsche and a Ford F-150 pickup at the intersection of Red Hill and Airport Loop Drive, said Capt. Chris Coates.

Firefighters extricated a man in his late 50s from the sports car. The man was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana with significant injuries, Coates said.

A man in his late 70s who was driving the truck suffered mild to moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN