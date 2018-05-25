DAILY PILOT

Irvine man arrested in Newport Coast bank robbery

May 25, 2018 | 10:10 AM
A Bank of America branch in Newport Coast was robbed Thursday morning, police said. A suspect was arrested that night. (Bing Maps / Daily Pilot)

An Irvine man was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of robbing a Bank of America in Newport Coast that morning, police said.

Newport Beach police responded to the branch at 21171 Newport Coast Drive at about 10:45 a.m. after receiving a report of the robbery, said Lt. Tom Fischbacher.

Fischbacher said a man entered the bank and used a note to demand cash from tellers. No weapon was seen.

It isn't clear how much money was taken.

Detectives conducted surveillance on a possible suspect in Irvine, Fischbacher said.

Barry Buydens, 55, was arrested at about 9:45 p.m. on suspicion of robbery. Police said they found stolen cash during the arrest.

It isn't clear how authorities connected Buydens to the robbery.

Buydens, who is listed in jail records as a day trader, was booked into Orange County Jail in Santa Ana without bail.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN

