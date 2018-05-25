Irvine man arrested in Newport Coast bank robbery

An Irvine man was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of robbing a Bank of America in Newport Coast that morning, police said.
Newport Beach police responded to the branch at 21171 Newport Coast Drive at about 10:45 a.m. after receiving a report of the robbery, said Lt. Tom Fischbacher.
Fischbacher said a man entered the bank and used a note to demand cash from tellers. No weapon was seen.
It isn't clear how much money was taken.
Detectives conducted surveillance on a possible suspect in Irvine, Fischbacher said.
Barry Buydens, 55, was arrested at about 9:45 p.m. on suspicion of robbery. Police said they found stolen cash during the arrest.
It isn't clear how authorities connected Buydens to the robbery.
Buydens, who is listed in jail records as a day trader, was booked into Orange County Jail in Santa Ana without bail.
